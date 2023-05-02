May Day: Mahama salutes workers of Ghana for driving national development

Business News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: GNA

On the occasion of the 2023 International Workers’ Day, former President John Dramani Mahama has sent warm salutations to all Ghanaian workers for their contribution towards the nation’s socioeconomic development.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, he said: “Today, I celebrate all workers’ industry, innovation, and agency, and commend you sincerely for holding the ship of state afloat”.



“The Government continues to fail the nation on several fronts, leading to Ghana’s worst state of unemployment in recent memory,” he said.



Government workers – teachers, health workers, civil servants, and security personnel – continue to shoulder the additional burden of an expanding population.



“This desperate state of unemployment comes with extra demands on the time and energy of existing workers and sadly deprives their families of their presence at home,” former President Mahama said.



“This is why I have, on several occasions, called for an open and frank national dialogue on the true state of Ghana’s economy. I do so with the hope that we can share ideas and build consensus on the way forward for our common good.”



He said that was also why he kept urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail out the Government to inject capital, credibility, and prudence into the management of Ghana’s economy.



The former President said data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicated that unemployment among the youth was high, and noted that that was exacerbated by the Government’s inability and unwillingness to pay crucial social protection funds such as Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty , the National Health Insurance Levy, and the District Assemblies’ Common Fund.



“Today, as we celebrate May Day, and painfully sail through these stormy times with courage, I will continue to urge you, our gallant workers across the country, to hope for a better future …,” he said.



“… A future that will protect the investments of retirees, restore and revamp collapsed businesses and banks, create genuine jobs and ensure that our statutory vehicles that offer protection to the vulnerable in society are not starved of funds.”



“You are the backbone of our country, and you epitomize the Black Star of hope and honour, so proudly extolled in our national anthem.”



Mr Mahama said it was the workers’ steadfastness and dedicated service to the nation that had kept “us afloat amid our present economic turbulence.”



“I salute you, Ghanaian workers, for inspiring us to be resolute and work toward building the Ghana we want together.”