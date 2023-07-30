Business News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Mr Alhassan Suleman Tampuli, the Deputy Minister of Transport, says the maritime industry contributes more than 80 per cent of customs revenue in Ghana.



He said the industry was the largest contributor to the revenue base through taxes and levies on imported and exported goods.



Mr Tampuli was speaking at the 29th Board of Governors meeting of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra.



The annual meeting is held to discuss the challenges, problems, and solutions to help transform the University into a world-class institution.



The Minister said the RMU continued to play an important role in fostering the development of skilled maritime professionals and promoting collaboration among West African countries to enhance the growth and success of the maritime industry in the region.



He said, therefore, the government’s commitment to the training of the manpower for this very important industry had been unwavering.



“We are proud of what the University has accomplished over the years, providing the needed skilled manpower to this vibrant industry,” he added.



He said as they chartered the course for the future, he encouraged the RMU to stay focused on its core mandate.



The Minister said it was crucial that the University concentrated its efforts on its established objectives, ensuring that the quality of education and training remained at the highest level.



“Introducing new faculties and courses should be carefully considered to align with RMU’s core mission and objectives,” he added.



He said Member Countries must take necessary measures to ensure that RMU maintained its international standards and reputation.



Mr Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, Minister of Transport of Cameroon, said they were currently elaborating on a Master Plan for the development of the Maritime industry in Cameroon.



He said the Plan was to transform the industry into a veritable engine for Cameroon’s irreversible drive towards economic emergence in line with the 2030 National Development Strategy.



He said the port industry in Cameroon with the new deep seaport in Kribi, Cameroon and the older port in Douala was currently undergoing landmark transformation.



Alhaji Fauday Turay, the Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone said over the past year, “We took meaningful steps as a nation to increase the enrollment of Sierra Leonean at our esteemed university.”



He said the country had consultative engagements with leading secondary schools in the country and further undertook awareness campaigns to encourage and motivate WASSCE pupils to pursue maritime courses at the institution.



“With the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration and the Sierra Leone Ports Authority, we will continue this endeavour of bringing awareness about the opportunities that exist in the maritime world,” he added.



He said this was a testament to their willingness and commitment to supporting education, including maritime education, particularly because the government was desirous to enhance the exploitation of the country’s Blue Economy.