Business News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Manufacturing Index tumbles while financials open trading week flat

Market Summary

The benchmark index inched down by 0.33 points (-0.02%) as a result of a downward price movement in Benso Oil Palm Plantation (-10.00%) to open the week at 1,813.46 with a -19.66% year-to-date return.

The market capitalization eased by 0.006% to settle at GH¢52.87 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,608.59 with a -20.35% year-to-date return while Benso Oil moderated the SAS Manufacturing Index by -5.33 points (-0.29%) to close at 1,831.13 with a year-to-date return of -47.40%.

Trading activity strengthened as 12,017,673 shares valued at GH¢7,339,144.08 changed hands from 20,839.00 shares valued at GH¢22,628.70 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.93% of the total volume traded and 99.81% of the total value traded.

We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

