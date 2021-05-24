Mantrac Gh. Ltd. commissions the ‘Mansour Field of Dreams’ turf in Takoradi

Advertorial of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: Mantrac Ghana Limited

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Ghana, has commissioned an Astro turf and an accompanying modern playground for the Ahenemba International School at Mpatado near Takoradi in the Western Region.



The company earlier roofed the three-story school building of the school to give more pupils in the surrounding communities the opportunity to have access to quality basic education.



The turf and the playground, known as ‘The Mansour Field of Dreams’, was named after Mr. Loutfy M. Mansour, Chief Executive Officer of Mantrac Group, who committed to provide the facility for the school when he visited about two and half years ago and saw the muddy and unhygienic nature of the field on which the students played during recess time.



At the commissioning ceremony to officially hand over the facility to the school, Mr. Steven Scott, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana Limited, said he was very proud and felt a sense of great accomplishment by what the company has been able to do for the institution.



The group, he said, has formed a strategic partnership with the Right to Dream Academy in the last few years to ensure sporting (football) talents of children are not only harnessed, but children are given the opportunity to acquire formal education to enhance their chances of success in the future.



“We help unearth those that have good sporting talents, football talents specifically. I’m looking for young, confident, bright talents. But it’s not just about playing football; It is also about giving the children a good education: people who can go all out into the world, and if they can make it in football, the better”, Mr. Scott emphasized.



Mr. Steven Scott assured that Mantrac Group will continue to support with what they can in their host communities to make life better.



Madam Rosemary Ohene Bredu, Proprietress of Ahenemba International School, expressed her appreciation to CEO of Mantrac Group, Mr. Loutfy M. Mansour; the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana Limited, Mr. Steven Scott, and all other stakeholders for the respective roles they played in the birthing of the Mansour Field of Dreams.



She said the playground and turf will provide the opportunity for play, recreation and sports as the pupils pursue their academic work in an environment that promotes holistic development. She also pledged to safeguard its longevity and beauty.



“We hope that because of this facility, our children dream of becoming football stars and sportsmen and women in future,” she added.



Mrs. Mildred Osafo Asante, Head of Supervision and Monitoring at the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Education Directorate, who spoke on behalf of the Municipal Education Director, advised the management of the school to allow the learners to use the field for its intended purpose to reduce stress and anxiety as well as help them use their creative energy in healthy interaction with one another.



She, however, cautioned management to ensure the students adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols as was already being practiced in the school.

Mr. Eddie Mensah, Managing Director of the Right to Dream Academy, said he was happy about the partnership with the school. He encouraged the students to work hard towards a brighter future and grow to become true royals as the name of the school suggests.



Also present at the commissioning were the School’s PTA executives.



