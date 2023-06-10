Mango processing factory under govt's 1D1F at Kintampo abandoned - Report

Business News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A report filed by 3news shows that a mango processing factory located at Kintampo in the Bono East region has been deserted.



The mango processing factory, which falls under government's One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, has not been operational for a while.



This, 3news said, has left residents worried as weeds have taken over the premises of the building.



In a photo shared on social media, the white and coffee-coloured building has its main gate locked with bushy areas as its surrounding.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2022 announced that 106 out of 278 factories under his government's 1D1F initiative were operational.



He added that 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.



He made this known during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in Parliament.



