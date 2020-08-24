Business News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ruth Aboagye, Contributor

Management of Ekumfi fruits and Juices factory commends President

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The Board of Directors and Management of Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited have commended the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for officially commissioning the Ekumfi fruit juice processing factory last week Friday.



According to a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah, “wish to express our profound gratitude to God Almighty and H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also known as Nana Oyeadze Nokwarfo I of Ekumfi Traditional Area, for his vision, unflinching support, direction and passion to industrialise Ghana through the One-District-One-Factory Programme of which Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Ltd is proudly, the first.



We are also grateful to Odeefo Akyin VIII, Paramount Chief of Ekumfi Traditional Area, under whose auspices the commissioning of the factory was held, and all the paramount chiefs who were invited to grace the occasion. We are indeed humbled”.



The statement said, “ we would like to express our gratitude to Hon Gifty Ohene Konadu, the National coordinator, One-District-One-Factory, for her dedication, sacrifice and enviably, her involvement in our project and the One-District-One-Factory secretariat as well as the CEO, Board of Directors and Management of Ghana Exim Bank who financed the project.



“Also, our special thanks to the following, without whom the project would not have been possible. The CEO, Board of Directors and Management of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) for enrolling the Company on a programme to receive planting materials (pineapple suckers), in support of our raw material base.



Ekumfi Pineapple Outgrowers Association, Greenfields and Foods Ghana Ltd, The Central Regional Minister, Hon Kwamena Duncan and His Deputy Hon Adjei Baffour, The Member of Parliament of Ekumfi, and Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Hon Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe.



The District Chief Executive, Hon Bernard Bright Grant, and the District Assembly Central Region Industrial Development Agenda, it said.



“We acknowledge the immense support and cooperation of the following government organs: Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and Ghana water company (GWC). We cherish the continuous support and cooperation of the Chiefs and People of Ekumfi. We are grateful to the people of Ghana” it said.



The Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Factory processes 100% natural juices in 3 great variants Pineapple, Pine-Ginja and Pine-Tropic under the brand names EKUMFI PURE JUICE and EKU JUICE

