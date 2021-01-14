Business News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: GNA

Make transactional payments in Bank’s Draft - Registrar-General

Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) on Wednesday directed that clients make all transactional payments for any service rendered at the Department in a Bank’s Draft, effective Monday, January 18, 2021.



This, it said was to curb the increasing number of extortion cases recorded by the Department involving transactions of higher amount during the registration process.



The Department in a statement issued and signed by Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said all transactions exceeding GHC5,000.00 should therefore be made in a Banker’s Draft.



The statement further directed clients to make payments personally at the on-site Fidelity Bank and demand official receipts for every service, adding that all Company owners were to ensure that the stamp duties were fully paid at the point of registration at all times.



“The Department will conduct a regular audit on all payments to ensure that the right amount is duly paid to Government,” it added.



It urged clients to note that any Company found to have underpaid the appropriate amount would be made to repay the full amount involve or face being taken off the Company register.



The statement further cautioned clients to desist from using middlemen when transacting business with the RGD.