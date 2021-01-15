Business News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Make transactional payments above GH¢5,000 into banker’s draft – Registrar-General

Jemima Oware, Registrar-General

The Registrar-General’s Department has announced that effective Monday, 18 January 2021, its clients must make all transactional payments for any service exceeding GH¢5000 at the Department in a Banker's draft.



The Registrar-General, Jemima Oware noted that the Department has observed that some amounts of money that are supposed to go into government coffers are diverted to private individual.



Thus, the move was to curb the increasing number of extortion cases recorded by the Department involving transactions of higher amounts during the registration process.



“What is going to happen is that if you have any transaction with this department above GH¢5000, we're from the 18th of January, not going to accept any cash payment. It has to be by Banker's draft so that we're sure that whatever is due government enters government coffers and the pockets of individuals,” she indicated.