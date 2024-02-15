Make chocolate a staple to derive health benefits – CPC

Business News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Cocoa Processing Company of Ghana (CPC) has encouraged Ghanaians to make the country’s cocoa products a staple to derive their full health benefits.



Nana Agyemang Ansong, the Sales and Marketing Manager for CPC, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said cocoa products must be inculcated in the daily meals of Ghanaians, especially for children, due to the numerous benefits that cocoa provides.



Mr. Ansong described cocoa as the gold of the forest, saying it contains nutritional elements that help in the cognitive development and dental health of children; therefore, there was a need to encourage them to consume more cocoa products.



He said for people battling diabetes and high blood sugar, cocoa products were the best remedy, as research had confirmed their ability to reduce blood sugar and control insulin in the body.



He said it also contains anti-cancer elements that help in preventing cancer, and that it was also perfect for asthmatic patients, while it boosts the production of breast milk in lactating mothers.



“I will advise the young ones to start taking in chocolate and cocoa products now, instead of waiting to be in their 50s and above, and then start fighting sicknesses and desiring to have a wrinkle-free face,” he added.



He said that to make it easy for the public to consume cocoa products, CPC had come out with different varieties in the form of chocolate bars, spreads, pebbles, spreads, drinks, nutty, and many others.



Mr. Ansong said its all-time chocolate drink and Royale natural cocoa powder, which used to be in 400-gramme jars, have now been packaged in small sachet quantities in grammes of 10, 40, and 250 to make it easier for everyone to buy as well as consume at their own convenience.



He said CPC, in collaboration with its stakeholders, was working towards projecting Ghana as a country of the best quality chocolate to attract people all over the world, adding that, this must, however, begin with those in Ghana increasing their consumption of cocoa products.