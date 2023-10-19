Majority of NABCO trainees now agric extension officers – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Majority of Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) beneficiaries who were under the grow food module have been employed as extension officers at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



According to him, claims that NABCo beneficiaries have been left to their fate was inaccurate.



Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the need for more youth to be involved in agriculture in Accra on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, President Akufo-Addo said, "The NABCo, all those who are in the grow food module, the overwhelming majority of them are now extension officers within the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.”



“And therefore the idea that these human resource is being ignored is inaccurate,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo stressed that the initiative has been useful to the beneficiaries.



It would be recalled that government in 2017 introduced the NABCO programme to address the issue of graduate unemployment in the country.



The initiative was run under seven modules: Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.



However, the NABCO programme was brought to an abrupt end some years ago after it was implemented.



The aftermath has seen hundreds of beneficiaries complain about government owing them several months of salary arrears and failed attempts to receive payments.



The beneficiaries on January 27, 2023 petitioned the Special Prosecutor's Office over non-payment of arrears owed them by government.



