Majority defends $100m management contract to Huawei

The Majority in parliament has justified the $100 million traffic management contract awarded to Huawei by government.



Last year, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the $100million contract awarded by the ministry of Roads and Highways to Beijing Everyday Traffic and Lighting Technology Company.



The minority in parliament has cautioned government against the award of the contract to Huawei Technologies and China National Technical Import and Export Corporation.



Chairman of the defense and Interior Committee Seth Kwame Acheampong told Starr News the Minority’s fears are unfounded since the Attorney-General and the PPA have sanctioned the new contract.



He said “at least the government’s lawyer wrote to the minister because by the 1992 constitution, the person that advises executive in the conduct of the business is the attorney-general. The attorney general cleared that the administration could move on and sign on Huawei Technologies because the people are offering us the facility, the Chinese have some conditionalities, and the conditionalities is to use a Chinese company. And lo and behold we in Ghana had the Chinese vendor plying the trade here.”



He went on “the Beijing Everyway, we don’t know their office in Ghana, me I don’t know. We had the NCA to check if they had sought because to deploy in this country, you need a permit and a license from the NCA, they haven’t asked for any of such from them.”



“We’ve done due diligence over them. So, I’m not perturbed, I’m not worried for a second over anything.”



He added: “my information and that which is authentic from the PPA, who allowed the ministry in the name of the Republic of Ghana to contract the new vendor Huawei, authorized and cleared this transaction not go on and went further to intimate and state that the ministry of roads and highways should terminate the contract with Beijing Everyway.”

