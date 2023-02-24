Major business stories that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 24 February 2023

This week in business, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, hinted that the government’s domestic debt exchange programme puts some 17 banks at risk.



Meanwhile, the IMF Director stated that Ghana’s current economic problems were exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.



Also, Ghana was downgraded by Fitch again after a missing GH¢40.6 million coupon payment.



On February 20, 2023, the parliament’s appointments committee began the vetting of new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The first nominee to be vetted was the minister-designate for Trades and Industry, KT Hammond after which Stephen Amoah his Deputy was vetted.



In more news, Telecel Group completed its agreement to acquire majority shares in Vodafone Ghana.



