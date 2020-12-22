Business News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Maize shortage: Permits issued to poultry farmers for imports – Agric Ministry

Press Secretary to the Minister for Agriculture, Issah Alhassan has revealed that permits have been issued to allow poultry farmers to import maize to feed their birds.



This comes after some poultry farmers in the country lamented over the shortage and access of maize in the country.



Issah Alhassan in an interaction on the Citi Breakfast Show indicated the ministry had earlier projected an increase in maize production but suffered some setbacks as a result of flooding and farm drought.



“We met with the poultry farmers last week and preparations are underway to make sure that if there is the need for us to bring in some little quantity to shore up what we have [we do it]. The ministry gives permit for importation and the minister has met with them [poultry farmers] and we have given them the opportunity to import them [maize],” Issah Alhassan stated.



Meanwhile, some poultry farmers have blamed the shortage of maize on foreign aggregators who often gain an advantage of a higher purchasing power on the sale market.

