Business News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maintenance work to be carried out by Tema ECG on February 4

Nungua, Nungua Zongo, Kpeshie Police and its environs will be affected

The Electricity Company of Ghana is scheduled to undertake some maintenance works to improve service delivery on Thursday, 4 February 2021.



The exercise will be carried out by the Tema branch of the ECG from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.



The neighbourhoods in the Greater Accra Region to be affected by ECG's work today are Nungua, Nungua Zongo, Kpeshie Police.



ECG said in a notice that it "regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise".