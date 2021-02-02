Maintenance work to be carried out by Tema ECG on February 4

Business News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Electricity Company of Ghana is scheduled to undertake some maintenance works to improve service delivery on Thursday, 4 February 2021.
The exercise will be carried out by the Tema branch of the ECG from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The neighbourhoods in the Greater Accra Region to be affected by ECG's work today are Nungua, Nungua Zongo, Kpeshie Police.
ECG said in a notice that it "regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise".