Business News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maintenance work to be carried out by Tema ECG on Feb. 4

The Electricity Company of Ghana is scheduled to undertake some maintenance works to improve service delivery on Thursday, 4 February 2021.

The exercise will be carried out by the Tema branch of the ECG from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The neighbourhoods in the Greater Accra Region to be affected by ECG's work today are Nungua, Nungua Zongo, Kpeshie Police.

ECG said in a notice that it "regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise".

