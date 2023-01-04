Maiden edition of McDan New Year Business Forum slated for January 5

Business News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

2022 was a turbulent year for businesses globally. With escalating oil prices, excessive inflation, volatile exchange rates, a weakened dollar, and the effects of Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war, it was a very challenging year for businesses globally, especially in Africa, and Ghana in particular.



For us to thrive as individuals, businesses and a country as a whole, it is imperative that we take stock of the happenings of the year 2022, understand the unique challenges that we were faced with, the havoc it wreaked on our business, the makeshift solutions that enabled us to keep our heads afloat, and distil the lessons that are key for our survival in the future and what we as businesses can do in 2023 to reverse the ill effects and do better going forward.



In that direction, the Africa Trade Office, in its desire to reverse the negative effects in the year 2022 and see businesses on the path to recovery, is partnering with the McDan Group to undertake the 1st annual New Year Business Forum on January 5, 2023.



This forum will bring together 50 business leaders from various industries in Ghana to discuss the lessons learnt in 2022 and the strategies for a successful 2023.



Participants can join live on Facebook (New Year Business Forum page) and on YouTube (Joy 99.7 Channel) at 2 pm on January 5, 2023.