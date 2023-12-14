Mahama tongue lashes Akufo-Addo government over no-show on Year of Roads agenda

Business News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said despite the Akufo-Addo led government's pledge to construct and fix poor road networks in the country, there is little evidence to show the progress of the Year of Roads agenda.



He asserted that the roads across the country were in a deplorable state that needed to be fixed urgently.



Speaking at a town hall meeting held in Nsawura, in the Western North region, John Mahama noted that road contractors have still not been given their due hence, the abandoning of projects.



He pledged that the next NDC government would settle road contractors and fix all deplorable roads in the country.



“Road contractors remain unpaid, leading to them abandoning sites and relocating. Despite the government’s declaration of three consecutive years as the Year of Roads, there is little evidence of progress as numerous roads across the country are in a deplorable state," John Dramani Mahama said.



He added that, “The deteriorating road conditions are adversely impacting vehicles, and the next NDC government pledges to address them with due consideration.”



President Akufo-Addo tagged 2020 as the “Year of Roads,” where it promised to embark on aggressive road development across Ghana. This was repeated in 2021 and 2022.



In 2022, he announced that his government would continue to see to the construction of several roads in various parts of the country.



SA/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.