Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour economic activities

Business News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Under a new Mahama government, joint military-police anti-robbery squads would be formed across the country to provide security for economic activities that would take place under the National Democratic Congress' 24-hour economy proposal.



This was announced by former President John Mahama in Gambaga, North East Region, as a part of his 'Building the Ghana We Want Tour'.



As well, he promised to build military barracks in all six new regions created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, should he win the 7 December 2024 polls.



Apart from the North East Region, the other new regions created by the Akufo-Addo government are the Savanna, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, and Oti.



Mr. Mahama said security is of utmost importance to the running of his envisioned 24-hour economy.



"All six new regions are going to have military barracks so that the Ghana Army will be present in all the regions," Mr. Mahama promised, adding: "In addition, we are going to form joint military and police anti-armed robbery squads and one of those squads will be here in the North East to fight armed robbery because we want you to have peace and security to be able to go about your duties, and we know that our 24-hour economy policy cannot work unless there is security and safety for everybody,".