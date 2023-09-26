Mahama's worst performance in corruption fight is Akufo-Addo’s best – Senior Lecturer

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana –Legon, Dr. Asah Asante has stated that former President John Mahama’s performance on corruption is far better than President Akufo-Addo’s performance.



This comes on the back of the Police arresting the group calling itself Democracy Hub who were at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on Thursday September 21, 2023.



The Police had filed an application at the court and successfully served the organisers of a group identifying itself as Democracy Hub in connection with a planned demonstration within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September 2023.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tetteh Monday, the political science lecturer stated that despite the fact that the current government has taken some steps to fighting corruption, former President Mahama’s administration did better.



“When you look at Transparency International figures, if you look at what we have done from 2013 the scores. The scores say that the closer you are to zero is the highly corrupt your country is and the closer you are to hundred the highly clean your records are.



“The figures for 2013-46 percent, 2014-48, 2025-47, 2016-43 it tells you about Mahama’s era that the highest performance was 48 and the lowest which was closest to zero that was in 2016 recorded 43 percent,” Dr. Asante stated.



He continued: “The score for Nana Akufo-Addo’s government from 2017 is 40 percent, 2019-41, 2020-43, 2021-43, 2022-43percent. It tells you that the highest performance under Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is 43 percent that is 2020 to 2022 and the lowest is 40.



“What it tells you is that Mahama’s lowest performance in the chart sheet in the fight against corruption was Nana’s highest. It means corruption is pervasive in the country.”



Dr. Asante further stated that the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors cannot be faulted for their actions considering the economic hardship in the country.