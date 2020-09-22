Business News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Mahama questions govt's u-turn on payment of customers of collapsed financial institutions

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr

John Dramani Mahama has questioned the Akufo-Addo government U-turn on

the payment of customers of collapsed banks and other financial institutions.



Following the collapse of those financial institutions in 2018, the government

insisted on issuing five-year bonds to repay a substantial part of the locked up savings of customers.



That arrangement did not go down well with Mr. Mahama who promised to

repay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions when elected as

president in the December 7 elections.



After Mr. Mahama’s promise, the government-backed down from its five-year bond repayment plan and announced its readiness to pay the cash ahead of the impending elections.



That is not the only time that the NPP government has made a U-turn in the

the run-up to the elections.



The government announced a suspension of its ban on the importation of

salvaged cars when Mr. Mahama promised to repeal the law when elected as

president in December. He says the repeal is necessary to keep mechanics,

auto electricians, car body works specialists, sprayers, spare parts

