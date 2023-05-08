Mahama promises to award party women with school feeding contracts

Business News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised his party women organizers school feeding contracts for them if the NDC returns to power in 2024.



According to him, the women in his party are also good cooks that can be enrolled on government's school feeding programme to prepare meals for school children.



The move, he said, was to rope in NDC women to receive their share of the national cake.



Interacting with delegates in Nanton as part of his campaign to be elected as the party's flagbearer, Mr Mahama said, “If we are hiring school feeding caterers, our women organizers too know how to cook. we will come and take our women organisers and you also go and cook for the primary school children and make some money for yourselves and so you are going to get your fair share of everything the country has to offer.”



School feeding caterers embarked on a strike on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to demand their due from the government.



The caterers have also called on the government to increase the feeding price per child from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.50pesewas.



The School Feeding programme (SFP) aims at providing prepared and served meals in schools intending to increase enrolment, prevent starvation and improve nutrition.



