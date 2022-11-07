Mahama never taxed cutlasses, condoms - Terpker throws open challenge for evidence

Business News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has dismissed the notion that cutlasses and condoms were taxed under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



Terpker, who served as Minister of Finance throughout the Mahama presidency said the notion was wrong in a Twitter post responding to former presidential spokesperson, Koku Anyidoho.



The former minister said he had serially challenged anyone with evidence that cutlasses and condoms were taxed or any evidence of same being repealed by the current government to make them available; but it has yielded no response.



Anyidoho had tweeted: "Who taxed condoms and cutlasses in this country when he was President?" reference to claims that Mahama had at a point taxed the two products.



"Wrong!! My good brother. I have been challenging anyone to cite the provision in the Customs Act and relevant Tariff # that imposed such taxes. He or she can also cite the "amendments" by the current administration. None to date but still on standby," Terkper hit back.



Find Terpker's tweet below:





Wrong!! My good brother. I have been challenging anyone to cite the provsion in the Customs Act and relevant Tariff # that imposed such taxes. He or she can also cite the "amendments" by the current administration. None to date but still on standby. https://t.co/dXSz6xcY6D — Seth E Terkper (@SethTerkper) November 6, 2022