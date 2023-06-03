Mahama has ability to tackle Ghana’s economic challenges – Stan Dogbe

Business News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Aide to former President John Mahama, Stan Dogbe has said his boss has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Dogbe called on Ghanaians to unite behind the former President in order to work together and build a prosperous nation.



“As a proud Ghanaian, I believe in John Dramani Mahama’s ability to tackle our economic challenges. He has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development in our country.



“His inclusive and forward-thinking vision, coupled with policies that reduce poverty and increase access to education and healthcare, demonstrate his commitment to the well-being of all Ghanaians,” Mr. Dogbe stated.



He continued: “Mahama’s focus on investing in infrastructure to support economic growth and his plan to tackle the debt crisis shows his determination to move Ghana forward.”



Mr. Dogbe said Mr. Mahama has also demonstrated his dedication to job creation and supporting small businesses, proving that he is a leader who truly understands the needs of his people.



“With Mahama at the helm, we can be confident that Ghana will continue on a path towards a brighter future. His experience, vision, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal leader to steer our country towards greater prosperity.



“Folks, let’s unite behind John Dramani Mahama and work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.”