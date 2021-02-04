Business News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Mad rush for black nose mask leads to increase in price

play videoAccording to the trader, the black nose mask has run out of stock

Following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call on the police to enforce the wearing of the nose mask, many Ghanaians have rushed to the markets to buy the product in bulk.



This has also created a market avenue for traders as they are cashing in from the coronavirus pandemic.



In an interaction with some traders at Makola, one of the busiest trading hubs in Accra, they noted that out of the several colours they sell, Ghanaians love to patronize the black and blue the more.



Though the black is now selling GH¢40 due to the high demand, people still patronize it.



The other colours, they told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante, is selling at GH¢27.



One of the traders who spoke to GhanaWeb on why the prices have increased said, "There's been a rise in the patronage of the nose masks since the surge in the COVID-19 cases. We witnessed a decrease in sales when the country's case count on the coronavirus was low."



"Now, there's been a shortage on the market. People have to travel to Togo to buy nose masks because the ones imported are not enough. We have to wait for those who buy from Togo so we can also buy from them and sell," She added.



Another trader confirmed to GhanaWeb that, "The black has run out of stock. I think it’s because Ghanaians don’t like colours that can show how dirty their mask is. As for the black, whether it is dirty or not, no one can see it so that is why they buy the black nose mask."



Some of the buyers told GhanaWeb that the reason they choose the black colour over the others was due to its quality.



They averred that the black is stronger than the other colours, including the famous blue.



They claim, the handle of the blue is weak and can get torn at any point in time, hence, the reason they opt for the black.



One of the interviewees told GhanaWeb that, " I wear the black nose mask for rounds in town because when it's dirty no one will see it but when I am in the shop, I wear the blue one."



