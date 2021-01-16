Business News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Mad rush for State Housing Company built homes

A photo of an Affordable Housing project

State Housing Company’s buildings have become the hottest commodities on the market as hundreds of accommodation seekers continue to throng the offices of the outfit to buy their properties.



Their preferred houses which have since been sold out, continue to attract buyers because of their quality and moderate prices according to officers at the Customer Service office of SHC.



“We resumed work just a week ago but the pressure on us by customers is unprecedented. It’s they just heard of Club Court and Mallow Court but unfortunately, they’ve all been sold out,” a Customer Service Officer told our reporter.



Top on their preferred choices are the Club Court in North Kaneshie and Mallow Court in Adenta projects have all been sold out, yet prospective buyers continue to ask about them with the intent to purchase them.



The Club Court at North Kaneshie which is a 16 apartment project is the talk in town in the vicinity as it used to be the Club House of the company but was pulled down because it had virtually become a death trap.



It was pulled down to make way for the construction of the Club Court which was completed in less than 24 months.



The Kwabena Ampofo Appiah-led State Housing Company has undergone a massive transformation in terms of management which has yielded great results.



It is, therefore, not out of place for people, especially Ghanaians in the diaspora, to be rushing into the offices of SHC to buy their properties.