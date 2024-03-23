Maataa Opare: All about the top banking executive and member of ECG Board

Business News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

All over the world, women continue to take on major roles in various fields of endeavour seeking to etch their names not only in their respective organisations but also in history.



Over the years in Ghana, women have gradually become vital figures in the growth, development and sustainability of both big and small institutions cutting across banks, technology firms, agriculture, finance, politics and even law.



Joining this growing list is Maataa Opare who turns out to be a daughter of Ghana’s current Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.



Further checks showed that Maataa Opare is currently serving as Group Head of Legal and Company Secretary at Fidelity Bank Limited in Accra.



According to the bank’s website, Maataa has over sixteen years of experience as an in-house lawyer in financial institutions and has also worked in property litigation and product liability from the Hogan Lovells in the UK.



She is also a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and has been called to the Bar in Ghana.



Maataa is said to be dual jurisdiction qualified.



She moved to Ghana in 2012 and has worked at Fidelity Bank Limited playing key roles including the acquisition of ProCredit Savings and Loans and its integration.



At the ECG, she was sworn in as part of a nine-member governing board of the power distribution company back in July 2021. She also serves as Patron of the ECG Power Queens as well as Trustee of the Head of State Awards Ghana under the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.



In addition to her diverse background, Maataa Opare holds a Masters in Professional Cake Design.



She is credited for creating various masterpieces, including the 30-piece cake installation for ICGC's 30th anniversary celebrations.



