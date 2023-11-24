MTN to increase prices on all products, services by about 15% from November 28

Business News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has announced plans to increase prices on all of its products and service offerings effective November 28, 2023.



The development could result in a hike of at least 15 percent imposed on all products and services of MTN Ghana.



In a circular issued to customers on November 24, 2023, MTN said the upward adjustment is due to increased operational costs.



“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs,” the telco said.



Meanwhile, the hike in prices is expected to impact MTN Ghana’s large customer base which grew mobile subscribers by 12.8% year-over-year (YoY) in 2022 to 28.6 million.



Due to government’s SIM re-registration exercise, the telco had to cut off over 5 million users in December 2022 after they failed to correctly register their SIM cards and link them to their Ghana cards.







