MTN's Selorm Adadevoh commends MTN scholarship recipients for their perserverance and resilience

Source: MTN Foundation

MTN Ghana Foundation has presented scholarships to the first batch of the 2023 MTN Bright Scholarship beneficiaries at the MTN house in Accra. Another batch of awards will be presented to beneficiaries in a second ceremony in Kumasi on the 8th of September 2023.



This year, a total of 120 students from public tertiary institutions are being awarded the MTN Bright Scholarship for the 2023/2024 Academic year. The MTN Bright Scholarship seeks to ease the financial burden on students by catering for the cost of tuition, accommodation, and stipend for each semester, and a laptop.



In all, MTN Ghana is committing a total of 13.5 million Ghana Cedis to this scholarship scheme, with 2.2 million Ghana Cedis earmarked for this year’s group of awardees. The final set of awards under this scheme will be next year, to complete the 25th anniversary Bright Scholarship Reloaded Awards.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh congratulated all the scholarship beneficiaries for being selected for the scholarship scheme. He said, “I am personally excited to celebrate you for the exceptional potential that you have been blessed with and it is our objective as MTN to support in bringing this potential to fruition through the scholarship scheme.”



“We have a collective goal as a private sector company in Ghana to support our youth and drive education if we are going to be relevant as a country in a global marketplace in the future. Our hope is in you, and this is why we do what we do,” he added.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Mamle Andrews, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education said “I say ayekoo to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the initiative. The MTN Foundation’s deliberate investment in education, with a special focus on female beneficiaries is worthy of emulation and aligns with Government’s commitment to providing equal access to education for all Ghanaian students.”



Speaking on behalf of the scholarship beneficiaries, David Amega, a student at the University of Education, Winneba, who is also differently abled, expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for coming to his aid through the MTN Bright Scholarship.



MTN Bright Scholarship was launched in 2018 to provide financial assistance for needy students in public tertiary institutions.



MTN Bright Scholarship falls under the education focus area of the MTN Ghana Foundation, which is one of the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation.



Aside from the Bright Scholarship initiative, the Foundation has over the years, awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to tertiary level.



Since the launch of the MTN Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has invested in over 90 educational projects across the country. Some of these projects include the construction of a 600-bed dormitory block for Tamale Senior High School, a multipurpose library at Dansoman, a Telecom Laboratory for GIMPA, a six-unit classroom block for Nhyiaso basic school, a 3-unit classroom block for Mangoase Basic School, among others.



