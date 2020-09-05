Business News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

MTN runs to Supreme Court over monopoly saga

MTN Ghana said it took the step after carefully reviewing of the Court’s judgment

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court to seek review over the High Court’s decision to dismiss its suit against the National Communications Authority over monopoly claims.



A statement by Ghana MTN said “would like to inform its customers, shareholders and other stakeholders that it filed papers on Friday 4th September at the Supreme Court seeking to review the High Court’s recent decision regarding the declaration of MTN Ghana as a Significant Market Power (SMP)”.



An Accra High Court of Justice (Commercial Division) on Tuesday, September 1, dismissed the telecom giant’s application to quash the National Communications Authority (NCA) describing MTN as a Significant Market Power (SMP).



MTN Ghana expressed dissatisfaction with the court decision but admitted it respected the ruling.



“MTN Ghana respects the decision of the Court, however in our opinion the judgement did not address our concerns that the NCA’s decision did not meet the requirements of procedural fairness”.



“MTN Ghana acknowledges the duties and powers of the NCA to promote fair competition amongst licensed operators. We also support the legitimate exercise of the NCA’s regulatory powers, but as a good corporate citizen and considering the international investment community we believe that a decision by the highest court of the land would provide certainty and a veritable precedence on the procedural fairness in this, and future regulatory decisions of the Authority,” the statement further read.



MTN Ghana also assured “its cherished customers, shareholders and other stakeholders of its unflinching commitment to its regulatory obligations and support for the Ghanaian Government’s efforts to enhance growth and competition in all segments of the telecommunications market”.



The company said it will continue to invest and innovate to realise its belief that every Ghanaian deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.



“MTN Ghana will refrain from further statements or comments on this matter until it becomes necessary to update all stakeholders of future material development”, the statement said.

