MTN invests GH¢10.4 million in development projects across the country

MTN Ghana is investing GH¢10.4 million in development projects across the country.



This was revealed by the CEO of the telecom giant, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, during a meeting with journalists in Accra on Tuesday September 8.



We currently have ten projects ongoing across the country at a total value of GH¢ 10.4 million across our three pillars; Police Basic School 24-unit Classroom Block 3,317,393; GIMPA Technology Lab 798,000; Bright Scholars Program 2020 1,147,043; Adzentum 3-unit Classroom Block 394,379;



“Denkyira Library Project 700,000; Dansoman Library 808,666; Youth Employment & Entrepreneurship Project 387,150; Cape Coast Blood Bank 300,000; Tamale SHS Girls Dormitory 2,057,314; Adugyaman SHS 499,731,” he said.



Apart from these investments, the company, he said, has also made some other investments in the Ghanaian economy.



“MTN Ghana commits over GH¢100m to COVID-19 support to end of September 2020. Over GH¢10 million in ongoing MTN Foundation projects, supporting Ghana’s infrastructure development,” he said.



He added “Over 200 educational sites with free access to MTN customers until the end of the pandemic. Over 4.5 million customers consuming over 150 Terabytes of free data.”

