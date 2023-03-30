MTN, Ministry of Communications to create over 100,000 jobs through Ghana ICT hub

Business News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has held a digital sod-cutting event to announce the construction of the Ghana ICT Hub project.



The initiative falls in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy which is focused on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and its commitment towards supporting the Digital Ghana Agenda.



This is aimed at creating jobs for the youth.



The Ghana ICT Hub is a physical Infrastructure designed to provide 4,000 square meters of space with ancillary facilities and unique features.



It will be the first of its kind in the West Africa sub-region with the aim of training over 200,000 people with ICT skills and generate over 100,000 jobs during the first three years post-completion.



Additionally, it will provide office spaces and meeting venues for over 100 tech start-ups and tech companies all in a bid to serve as a catalyst for Ghana’s digitalization agenda. The project is scheduled to be completed in approximately 18 months from when construction begins.



The Ghana ICT Hub is part of the broader Ghana Innovation Hub project which also includes the ‘Accra Innovation City’ Project and The Ghana Education Platform project.



When completed, the Ghana ICT Hub will become the fulcrum of human capital and ICT skills development, accelerate Ghana’s ICT ecosystem, and facilitate job creation and continue to set the pace in ICT and telecommunications infrastructure development.



Speaking at the digital sod-cutting ceremony, Board Chairman for MTN Ghana, Dr. Ishmael Yamson underscored the integral role digital innovation and telecommunications play in today’s world.



He commended MTN for the critical role they have played in Ghana’s socio-economic development. He also called on other stakeholders to collectively help in building Ghana.



On his part, Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of MTN Ghana said the establishment of the Ghana ICT Hub will power Ghana to be West Africa’s ICT leader through innovation and digital skills.



“Over the past 25 years, MTN has been at the forefront of accelerating socio-economic growth. Critical to us has been the promotion of ICT and digital skills training and development across the country."



“The Ghana ICT Hub aims to develop an ICT ecosystem in the areas of Health, Agriculture and Education through on-site and remote access delivery to facilitate skills development and job creation for the youth in Ghana. Our investment in the Ghana ICT Hub among other ground-breaking digital and ICT focused initiatives and interventions goes to show that MTN is at the heart of accelerating national development and socio-economic development,” he added.



Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful expressed gratitude to the MTN Group and MTN Ghana leadership for partnering with Government in achieving its digitalization agenda.



“The decision by MTN to build an ICT hub in Ghana as part of its 25th anniversary to support Ghana in realizing its digital agenda is very commendable. MTN’s commitment to be at the frontier of championing digital innovation in Ghana is worthy of emulation. The establishment of the Ghana ICT Hub will facilitate the paradigm shift needed to accelerate Ghana’s progress with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.”



The Ghana ICT Hub will have the following facilities:

o Laboratories for Technology training and research, Innovation Hub

o Co-working spaces for tech innovation start-ups

o Tier 3 Data center

o Conferencing facilities, Offices and meeting rooms, Commercial lettable spaces

o Gaming Area, Restaurant and Ancillary facilities



The Technology laboratories will be fitted with next generation ICT equipment and applications to provide the youth of Ghana with practical training in Industry 4.0 technologies such as:



o Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning,

o Cloud Computing ,3D Printing.

o Robotics, Internet of things (IoT)

o Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

o Cyber security and Genetic Engineering



The event was attended by government officials including Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu, CEO of Accra Digital Center, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Grace Mason, Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Hon. Dakoa Newman, Board Chairperson of the National Communications Authority Isaac Emil Osei-Bonsu Esq., Director-General of National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Richard Okyere Ofosu and board members of the Ghana Digital Centres Limited as well as a cross section of MTN Executives and staff, media and other stakeholders.











