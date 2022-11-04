MTN Globalconnect expands its offering with new customer success centres

Business News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN GlobalConnect, a pan-African digital and infrastructure services company, launched its new Customer Success Centres in Ghana and Kenya. The Customer Success Centres will include the insourcing of their Network Operations Centre (NOC) and the establishment of a new Service Operations Centre (SOC).



This is the first step of their phased investment which forms part of the expansive plans for the region, with Ghana identified as one of their key markets.



MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, shared that: “MTN GlobalConnect’s commitment to connecting Africa to the world aims to foster innovation and further grow the continent’s digital economy. Adding that “MTN GlobalConnect was bringing its network surveillance and assurance operations capability back to Africa from outsourced suppliers in India.”



MTN GlobalConnect CEO, Frédéric Schepens shared “Our Customer Success Centres will enable our business to have tighter control measures and enhance the quality of our customer experience globally, by enabling all support requests to be managed by our specialized MTN GlobalConnect employees.



MTN GlobalConnect Customer Success Centres will contribute to MTN Group’s strategic intent, Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, furthering digital and financial inclusion on the continent we call home.















