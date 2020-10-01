Business News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Laud Business

MTN Ghana warns customers against cyber fraudsters

One must be wary of these mobile money fraudsters as they are on the rise on a daily

Telecom giant, MTN Ghana, has cautioned its numerous customers and mobile money agents against the activities of cyber fraudsters.



Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Management, Corporate Communications at MTN said on the Stand Point programme that the fraudsters are always adopting new methods to defraud unsuspecting customers.



Therefore the decision of the MTN to continue sensitizing the public on this development.



“We celebrated 10 years of mobile money last year. This year is the 11th years.



“For MTN the mobile money story is a very successful story. As we speak we have about 190,000 mobile money agents across the country. No bank has that kind of footprint, MTN mobile money is very huge, it is bigger than you can imagine,” she said.



Regarding cyber security she said “Cyber security is big thing in telecommunications sector. Every single fraud that has succeeded they needed a human intervention and this is the reason why we always educate the people and tell people to be alert because it always starts with a call or message that you receive and gest you to act,” she added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.