MTN Ghana, others hit by outages on multiple submarine optic fibre cables

Thursday, 14 March 2024

A number of Telecommunication companies in Ghana have been hit by outages on several under water fibre optic cables on Thursday, March 14, 2024.



According to the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, a number of submarine optic fibre cables that provide service to Ghana have experienced outages.



The chamber, in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, indicated that the outages have affected internet, data and voice-over IP services of some telecommunication companies in the country.



“There are outages on multiple submarine optic fibre cables that come into Ghana. Some of the cables are down while others are delivering limited capacity.



“This is impacting internet data and voice over IP (VoIP) services of the members of the Chamber; the Mobile Network Operators and the Data Service Providers to varying degrees. As a result, customers and subscribers are currently experiencing service challenges,” part of the statement reads.



The chamber indicated that the issues are currently being resolved to restore service to normalcy.



MTN Ghana has confirmed that it has been hit by the outages on multiple submarine optic fibre cables.



It apologised for the inconvenience the outages have caused and stated that its team is working to restore the affected service.



A communique on the outages sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that Telecel, formerly Vodafone Ghana, has also been badly hit by the outages.



“Dear All, there is very limited Internet nationwide....and those on Vodafone/Telecel have total outage.



“1. WACS submarine cable break offshore and affecting MTN and Telecel completely. 2. Telecel owes heavily on SAT3 and has been disconnected... hence total outage of Telecel. 3. MTN is using their limited Backup internet on MainOne cable... hence able to provide limited Internet and prioritizing corporate services,” the communique reads.



