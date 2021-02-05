Business News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

MTN Ghana leads trading activity, pushes benchmark index up

Market Summary



The benchmark index advanced by 23.48 points on the back of MTN Ghana (2.94%) to close today’s session at 2,051.80 with a year-to-date return of 5.68% while the market capitalisation inched up by 0.44% to settle at GH¢55.59 billion.



The GSE Financial Index, on the other hand, recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,863.63 with a year-to-date return of 4.54% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained flat at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity picked up as 2,011,997 shares valued at GH¢1,427,744 changed hands from 19,736 shares valued at GH¢14,937 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volume and value, accounting for 99.29% of the total volume traded and 97.59% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.