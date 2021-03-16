Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana launches 'The Happiness Place' podcast

Amma Benneh-Amponsah, Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has launched an inclusion-focused podcast dubbed the “Happiness Place Live Podcast” as part of its activities to mark the 2021 edition of International Women’s Day (IWD).



The virtual IWD activity was geared towards promoting Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) at the workplace.



The interactive forum driven by the global IWD campaign #ChooseToChallenge, had over three hundred (300) staff participating.



The Chief Human Resource Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah, who led the conversation highlighted the progress of 2020 Diversity and Inclusion commitments made to employees as well as the Diversity and Inclusion priorities for 2021.



She said, the business has and continues to put together interventions that ensure that women live their full potentials as employees of the company.



Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah also used the opportunity to commend all women at MTN for their contributions to the success of the organization.



Launching the “Happiness Place Live Podcast,” the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, shared ideas on thriving in positivity in the coronavirus era.



A four-member panel comprising of two MTN Staff, Maame Acheampong and Peter Anani, as well as two external guests, Dr. Derek Oppong, a Clinical Psychologist and Kokui Selormey a renowned Media Personality and Advocate discussed the topic “Being 10% happier during a pandemic”.



Nana Amegashie, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing and a ‘Women in Technology’ graduate at MTN moderated the discussion with the session ending with great reviews from the staff.



The interactive podcast session will be hosted every last Thursday in a month and will discuss interesting topics that will impact employee wellbeing.