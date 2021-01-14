Business News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

MTN Ghana drives benchmark index higher

Market Summary



The benchmark index advanced by 11.74 points (+0.60%) to close at 1,967.52 with a 1.34% year-to-date return as a result of an upward price movement in MTN Ghana (+1.56%) while the market capitalization increased by 0.22 % to settle at GH¢54.67 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at yesterday’s level of 1,787.20 with a year-to-date return of 0.25% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,701.33 with a 0.00% year-to-date return.



Trading activity increased as 20,043,692 shares valued at GH¢13,237,531 changed hands from 55,480 shares valued at GH¢47,879 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.90% of the total volume traded and 99.83% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.