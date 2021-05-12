MTN Ghana dominates trading activity on stock market

Business News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index declined marginally by 0.03 points to close the session at 2,695.73 with a year-to-date return of 38.84% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢62.21 billion.



The GSE Financial Index inched down by 0.04 points, closing the session at 1,890.85 with a year-to-date return of 6.06% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,464.59 with a year-to-date return of -13.91%.



Trading Activity waned as 235,091 shares valued at GH¢301,292 changed hands from 11,717,330 shares valued at GH¢14,555,288 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 87.74% of the total volumes traded and 84.89% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.