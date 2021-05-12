You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 12Article 1259737

Business News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: SAS Ghana

MTN Ghana dominates trading activity on stock market

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The GSE Financial Index inched down by 0.04 points The GSE Financial Index inched down by 0.04 points

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index declined marginally by 0.03 points to close the session at 2,695.73 with a year-to-date return of 38.84% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢62.21 billion.

The GSE Financial Index inched down by 0.04 points, closing the session at 1,890.85 with a year-to-date return of 6.06% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,464.59 with a year-to-date return of -13.91%.

Trading Activity waned as 235,091 shares valued at GH¢301,292 changed hands from 11,717,330 shares valued at GH¢14,555,288 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 87.74% of the total volumes traded and 84.89% of the total value traded.

We anticipate activity levels to increase.

Join our Newsletter