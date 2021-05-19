You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 19Article 1265656

Business News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

MTN Ghana dominates trading activity, lowers benchmark index on stock market

MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index declined by 11.75 points (-0.46%) due to MTN Ghana (-0.88%) to close at 2,566.88 with a year-to-date return of 32.21% while the market capitalization eased to GH¢60.86 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at yesterday’s level of 1,895.25 with a year-to-date return of 6.31% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,431.10 with a year-to-date return of -15.88%.

Trading Activity weakened as 839,149 shares valued at GH¢1,052,511 changed hands from 2,040,993 shares valued at GH¢9,169,180 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 94.63% of the total volumes traded and 85.22% of the total value traded.

We anticipate activity levels to increase.

