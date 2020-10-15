Business News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

MTN Ghana dominates trades by volume and value on stock market

Trading activity strengthened as 1,177,900 shares valued at GH¢748,453

The benchmark index moderated by 21.49 points (-1.15%) to close at 1,842.83 with a -18.36% year-to-date return due to Ecobank Ghana (-10.00%) while the market capitalization decreased by 0.13% to settle at GH¢53.07 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was down 31.19 points (-2.30%) to close at 1,661.31 with a -17.74% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,934.21 with a year-to-date return of -44.44%.



Trading activity strengthened as 1,177,900 shares valued at GH¢748,453 changed hands from 116,246 shares valued at GH¢26,583 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 93.17% of the total volume traded and 89.45% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await third-quarter earnings results.

