MTN Ghana and Total Petroleum push benchmark index up

Business News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



MTN Ghana (+8.33%) and Total Petroleum (+1.56%) advanced the benchmark index by 94.48 points (+4.03%) to close at 2,436.62 with a year-to-date return of 25.50%. The market capitalization increased by 1.66% to settle at GH¢59.50 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,864.04 with a year-to-date return of 4.56% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed flat at 1,312.63 with a year-to-date return of -22.85%.



Trading activity picked up as 1,002,641 shares valued at GH¢1,438,514 changed hands from 282,718 shares valued at GH¢421,149 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 80.34% of the total volumes traded and 58.42% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.