MTN Ghana, Total drive benchmark index upward

Business News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



Today’s session closed on a positive note as MTN Ghana (+1.19%) and Total Petroleum (+0.32%) pushed the benchmark index up by 11.85 points (+0.54%) at 2,226.75 with a year-to-date return of 14.69%. The market capitalization was up 0.22% to close at GH¢57.26 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at the previous session’s level of 1,856.06 with a 4.11% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity bolstered as 6,327,714 shares valued at GH¢5,384,521 changed hands from 10,811 shares valued at GH¢24,481 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 99.81% of the total volumes traded and 99.70% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to increase as companies continue to release their earnings results.