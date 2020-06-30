Business News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

MELR embarks on random inspection of work places from 1 July

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) will, from 1 July 2020, embark on a nationwide random inspection of offices, shops and factories.



A statement from the MELR said this is to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines at workplaces.



Below is the statement:



MELR TO EMBARK ON INSTITUTIONAL INSPECTIONS EFFECTIVE 1ST JULY, 2020



The Ministry of Employment and Labour (MELR) has noticed with grave concern the spread of COVID-19 infections at workplaces despite measures taken by Government to curtail the spread of the virus.



The MELR and its social partners (Employers and Organized Labour) issued a 10-point communique urging employers and workers, in general, to continue to observe the necessary protocols and guidelines in order to keep workers safe.



The MELR wishes to announce to the general public and all workplaces that effective July, 1st 2020, it will embark on a nationwide random inspection of offices, shops and factories. This is to ensure strict compliance with and enforcement of all COVID 19 protocols and guidelines outlined by Government, the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Services.



As part of the inspections, the MELR envisages strict adherence to the following:



1. A Statement of Management’s commitment and responsibilities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 at a particular workplace.



2. A response plan indicating preparedness for COVID-19 prevention at the workplace.



3. Regular consultation of occupational health services, local public health authorities and other partners to promote and develop information materials and other technical advice to prevent the risk of exposure.



4. A workplace system to provide reliable information on emerging situations of COVID-19.



5. A Monitoring and Evaluation mechanism for COVID-19 prevention.



6. A risk assessment of potential interaction between workers and non-workers at the workplace.



7. Training of Management and workers on the correct use, maintenance and disposal of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs)



8. Evidence of communication between management, workers and workers’ representatives or over the phone.



9. Evidence of physical distancing during meetings.



10 Existence of an isolation room for persons who develop COVID-19 symptoms at the workplace, while awaiting transfer to an appropriate health facility. Arrangements for disinfection of the workplace.



The MELR wishes to entreat both employers and workers to make changes in their workplaces to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

