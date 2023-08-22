Luxury apartment buying checklist in Accra, Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: VAAL real estate Ghana

Purchasing a luxury apartment in Accra, Ghana, can be an exciting yet daunting process. As one of Africa's fastest-growing cities, Accra offers a wide selection of upscale homes and apartments in prime locations.



However, navigating the real estate market requires careful planning and research to find the perfect property that matches your needs and budget. This comprehensive luxury apartment buying checklist covers everything you need to know when searching for and purchasing a high-end apartment in Accra.



Location, Location, Location



When buying a luxury apartment, choosing the right neighborhood and location should be your top priority. Consider proximity to your workplace, amenities, schools, public transportation, and recreational facilities. The most coveted luxury apartment neighborhoods in Accra include:



Airport Residential Area



1. Close to Kotoka International Airport and the central business district

2. Near embassies, hotels, restaurants, malls, and office parks

3. A prime location offers easy access to downtown Accra



Cantonments



1. Prestigious neighbourhood near shopping, nightlife, and recreation

2. Close proximity to business hubs, government offices, and Osu Oxford Street

3. High-end homes and apartments with top-notch amenities



East Legon



1. Quiet suburban feels near Accra Mall and businesses

2. Gated communities offer security and exclusivity

3. Great location for families with amenities like pools, gyms, and playgrounds



Labone



1. Increasingly popular with expats

2. Close to shops, banks, restaurants, and offices

3. Modern high-rises and developments underway



When viewing apartments, pay attention to noise levels, traffic, safety, and the overall ambiance of the area. Ensure the location meets your lifestyle needs.



Budget and Financing



Luxury apartments in prime Accra neighborhoods can range from $200,000 USD to over $1 million USD. Determine your budget and how much you are comfortable spending. If financing is required, research mortgage rates and requirements. Most luxury buildings require a minimum down payment of 20%. Understand all fees and closing costs. Consult a financial advisor to ensure you don't overextend your budget.



Some costs to factor in:



1. Down payment amount

2. Mortgage principal and interest

3. Property taxes

4. HOA or building fees

5. Insurance costs

6. Renovation or customization fees

7. Moving expenses

8.Attorney/notary and appraisal fees

9. Home inspection costs

10. Appliances and furniture



Create a checklist of all one-time and recurring costs so there are no surprises. Stick to your budget to make a prudent investment.



Seek Professional Help



The home-buying process can be complex, especially when purchasing luxury real estate overseas. Seek help from professionals to guide you through the process.



Real Estate Agent - A knowledgeable agent will help identify ideal properties and neighborhoods that match your wish list. They can schedule viewings, coordinate negotiations, handle paperwork, and walk you through closing. Verify that they specialize in luxury listings.



Property Lawyer - Essential for reviewing all contracts, titles, and property rights issues to protect your interests. Ensure that agreements comply with Ghana's property laws.



Mortgage Broker - If financing is needed, a broker will find the best lending options and mortgage rates. They'll manage the approval and paperwork processes.

Home Inspector - Don't skip a professional inspection before purchasing. Identify defects, safety issues, or necessary repairs upfront.



Insurance Agent - Purchase adequate homeowner's coverage for your luxury asset. Seek multi-peril policies from established Ghanaian insurance companies.

Relocation Specialist - If moving from abroad, use a relocation agent to assist with immigration paperwork, shipments, transition logistics, and cultural adaptation.



Seek Out Incentives and Special Options



Some luxury buildings offer incentives to attract buyers, such as:



1. Reduced HOA fees for a period of time



2. Prepaid amenities fees



3. Free parking for a year



4. Complimentary interior design consultation



5. Discounts at area businesses



Ask about special financing options like interest rate buydowns to reduce payments. Look for opportunities to customize the property, like combining units or converting rooms. Explore rent-to-own arrangements to try out the apartment before purchasing. Don't be shy about requesting perks that make the deal more appealing.



Conduct Thorough Research



You'll make the best home-buying decision with thorough research upfront.



1. Check developer reputation - Research builders and management companies. Seek stable developers with long track records.



2. Review floor plans - Download PDFs of layouts and views online before touring in person. Look for optimal space and room configuration.



3. Join community groups - Become a member of nearby resident associations via social media to get true insider perspectives.



4. Study property history - Check for any title disputes, ownership changes, or renovations. Look into known defects or recurring issues.



5. Verify all rules - Review bylaws, regulations, and restrictions before purchasing to avoid surprises. Know the policy on pets, guests, noise, etc.



6. Confirm what's included - Appliances, fixtures, parking, storage, recreational amenities, and utilities included or not.



Diligent research will help you buy with confidence and avoid disappointment.



Schedule Property Viewings Strategically



Viewing luxury apartment options in person is a vital step. But strategic scheduling can prevent wasting time and optimize the process.



1. View top choices first - Don't leave your favorite properties for last when you're tired. Prioritize top contenders first.



2. Allow enough time - Set aside at least one hour for each viewing so you don't feel rushed.



3. Take notes and photos - Document your impressions, measurements, highlights/concerns for easy reference later.



4. Ask questions - Come prepared with a list of questions on features, policies, fees, etc.



5. Notice workmanship - Observe quality craftsmanship in finishes, cabinets, tiles, and fittings.



6. Visualize changes - Mentally think through any changes you'd make if purchasing to personalize.



7. Check appliances - Turn on all systems - A/C, water, and mechanical fixtures to check functionality.



8. Return for a second look - Revisit your top choices at different times/days to reassess before deciding.



Being intentional about the viewing process will help you make an informed decision.



Inspect Thoroughly Before Buying



A pre-purchase professional inspection is strongly advised before completing any sale. Here are key areas an inspector will examine:



1. Electrical - Check wiring, panels, outlets, switches, and light fixtures for defects.



2. Plumbing - Inspect pipes, drains, water pressure, water heater, and fixtures for leaks or issues.



3. VAC - Ventilation and air conditioning must be in good working order.



4. Appliances - Turn on and test all stoves, refrigerators, washers/dryers, etc. included in the sale.



5. Pests - Check for any signs of termites, rodents, or vermin. Have prevented treatment.



6. Structural - Look for cracks in walls, ceilings, and foundations that indicate structural issues.



7. Roofing - The inspector should examine the roof condition and note age, leaks, and required repairs.



8. Safety - Check fire alarms, security systems, door locks, lighting, railings, and smoke detectors.



9. Building Exterior - Note the condition of windows, balconies, facades, and parking areas.



Ask About Association and Maintenance



Understand all you can about the homeowner's association (HOA) and building maintenance plans if purchasing in a shared luxury building or complex.



1. HOA responsibilities - What does the association cover versus unit owners? Trash, recycling, utilities, insurance, etc.



2. Facility maintenance - Confirm regular upkeep schedule for common areas like lobby, amenities, and parking garage.



3. Staffing - What building staff positions are included? Doorman, maintenance, landscaping, and janitorial.



4. Security - Know the building's security measures - alarms, cameras, and access controls. Have guards been present?



5. Financial health - Review HOA budget, reserves, and fees. Make sure funding is adequate for the long term.



6. Rules and restrictions - Carefully read all HOA bylaws. Can you live within the stated pet, noise, and rental policies?



7. Governance - Meet HOA board. Review meeting minutes to understand how they are operated.



Future plans - Are upgrades or major repairs planned? Understand how funding works.



Get to know the HOA and maintenance plans to ensure the building will be well-run, funded, and a good fit.



Prioritize Amenities and Services



Modern luxury apartments in Accra boast attractive amenities. Determine what features matter most to match your lifestyle.

Top In-Unit Amenities



1. Hardwood floors

2. Spacious balconies

3. Smart home technology

4. Upscale lighting fixtures

5. High ceilings

6. Double vanity sinks

7. Walk-in closets

8. Wine fridges



Shared Amenities to Look For



1. Rooftop terrace or lounge

2. Swimming pool

3. State-of-the-art fitness center

4. Yoga/Meditation room

5. Clubhouse or meeting rooms

6. 24-hour concierge service

7. Security systems



Don't overpay for unnecessary amenities. But confirm that the luxury property includes the features that meet your everyday needs and desires.



Seek Out Green Building Features



Eco-conscious home buyers should look for Accra apartments incorporating green design. Sustainable features to inquire about include:



1. Solar power - Solar panel systems reduce reliance on the electrical grid.



2. Water conservation - Low-flow plumbing fixtures, grey water systems, rainwater capture.



3. Energy efficiency - High-performance windows, LED lighting, Energy Star appliances, smart thermostats.



4. Waste reduction - Recycling programmes, indoor composting, reduced packaging.



5. Indoor air quality - Air purification systems, low/no VOC materials and paints, ventilation.



6. Native landscaping - Drought-tolerant plantings, greenspace preservation.



A green luxury apartment aligns with eco-values while providing a healthier living environment.



Review All Documents Thoroughly



Before completing any apartment purchase, have your attorney thoroughly review all terms and documentation to protect your interests.



1. Sales contract - Ensure price, contingencies, included furnishings, and closing date details are favorable.



2. Title - Confirm the seller has a clear title and right to sell the property before acquiring.



3. Disclosures - Review any notices about repairs, damage history, or known issues.



4. HOA rules - Read all bylaws, restrictions, and fees so you know what you are signing.



5. Mortgage terms - Understand the loan amount, interest rate, payment schedule, and total costs.



6. Inspection report - Carefully read the inspection findings before finalising the purchase.



7. Insurance policies - insurance details like coverage amount, deductibles, and exemptions.



Never rush into signing contracts. Carefully reviewing documents ahead of time can prevent major headaches.



Plan for a Smooth Closing Process



Completing a real estate purchase in Ghana involves customary rituals. Here are some tips for closing smoothly on your luxury apartment.



1. Change utilities into your name - Set up water, power, and cable account activation for your move-in date.



2. Coordinate loan details - Provide needed documents to finalize mortgage approval, and have funds ready.



3. Inspect repairs - Check that any work from inspection stipulations is complete. Do a final walk-through.



4. Review final details - Double-check closing costs, prorated amounts, disclosures, and title insurance.



5. Have funds ready - Bring a banker's check, wire transfer, or cashier's check to closing to pay the remaining amount due.



6. Bring identification - Have a passport, driver's license, and other ID documents required.



7. Understand paperwork - Ask questions and don't leave until you grasp all closing documents.



8. Keep copies - Request copies of signed paperwork for your records.



Advance preparation will make for a smooth closing and ownership transfer.



Conclusion



Buying a luxury apartment in Accra is an exciting endeavor that requires diligent planning and research. Finding the right neighborhood, touring properties thoughtfully, creating a thorough inspection, reading the fine print, and preparing methodically for closing day.



Partner with trusted real estate professionals and advisors to guide you through this major purchase. Follow this comprehensive luxury apartment checklist so you can enjoy a seamless buying experience and make an informed decision on your new upscale African residence.



FAQ



What are the most prestigious luxury apartment neighborhoods in Accra?



Some of the most sought-after luxury apartment locations in Accra are the Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Labone, and East Legon. These prime neighborhoods offer security, amenities, and convenient access to dining, shopping, offices, and recreation.



What questions should I ask when viewing apartments?



Key questions to ask when viewing potential apartments include: What is included in the purchase price? What amenities are available? What are the HOA fees and rules? Have any upgrades or renovations been done? Does the building allow pets?

What is the security like?



Should I hire professionals to help with the home-buying process?



Yes, it is highly recommended to hire professionals like a real estate agent, property attorney, inspector, and mortgage broker to assist with a luxury apartment purchase. They have expertise that will protect your interests, save you time, and ensure the process goes smoothly.



What tips can make my closing process easier?



Tips for an easier closing include: having funds ready for payment, finalizing mortgage details in advance, changing utilities to your name, reviewing final costs and paperwork ahead of time, completing any required repairs before closing, and understanding all documents signed.



What green features should I look for in a luxury apartment?



Green features to look for include solar power, energy and water conservation features, sustainable and local building materials, high-efficiency VAC and appliances, indoor air purification, and native landscaping. An eco-friendly apartment is healthier while reducing your environmental impact.



