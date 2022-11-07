Lotto operators to engage stakeholders

Business News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG) have invited all Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers to emergency stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Teachers Hall, Accra at 9:00 am.



The main Agenda is Sensitisation and mode of enforcement of the 20% commission to Writers directive by NLA.



"All Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers must attend without fail and be punctual," management noted.



Meanwhile, a statement signed earlier by the Secretary of GLOA, Seth Asante Amoani, noted that GLOA and PLO have entreated its writers to accept the 20% commission noting to its members that refusal to comply with the directive will lead to the forfeiture of licence and banning of the operator.



"In line with the directive from the NLA, the executives and members of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and Private Lotto Operators (PLO) wish to bring to the attention of its writers that payment on lotto commission is twenty percent (20%) effective 14th October 2022," part of the statement read.



Some members of GLOA and PLO have assented their signatures in compliance with the Lotto Commission determined by the Governing Board of NLA.







