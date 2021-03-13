Business News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Logistical challenges in access and administration of vaccines will delay economic activities- Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

play videoOsei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has stated that economic activities are likely to delay due to logistical challenges in the access and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.



He said the government will collectively adapt to the changes caused by this pandemic and ‘build back the better and greener economy.



“The seminal breakthroughs in vaccine development give hope that economies can re-open more quickly. However, logistical challenges in access and administration of vaccines, and the continued mutation and emergence of more infectious variants of the virus may further delay the resumption of full economic activities around the world,” he said while presenting the 2021 Budget.



He noted that “in line with the President’s determination to protect the lives of Ghanaians, we have prioritised the vaccination programme against COVID-19. Through the bold leadership and adept diplomacy of H.E. the President, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive its first batch of vaccines of 600,000 doses through the COVAX initiative on Wednesday, 24th February 2021.”



“Government is working assiduously to secure vaccine for 20 million Ghanaians to enable us to attain herd immunity by the end of this year. Once again, Ghana has stepped up in front. Thanks to H.E The President’s leadership, we are championing African excellence to become the vanguard against COVID-19 on this continent,” he added.



Watch the video below;



