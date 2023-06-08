Local printing more expensive than imported products, relook import taxes on raw materials - AGI

Business News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has once again bemoaned the import taxes paid on the importation of raw materials for production.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of AGI, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, some businesses in Ghana do have the capacity and sophisticated equipment to produce quality printing materials and not just books, however, the policy on the importation of raw materials is causing more harm than good to their businesses.



Mr Twum-Akwaboah said he could not fathom why imported finished products do not attract import taxes.



This, he said, makes imported items cheaper than locally produced ones on the market.



He noted that many trained printers in the country have lost their jobs due to the redundancy of their employers' businesses.



Speaking at the opening of the maiden edition of Propak Ghana, Seth Twum-Akwaboah said, “We have enough capacity and sophisticated printing firms in Ghana which do quality printing and not just books. Unfortunately, because of the existing policy, when we import raw materials to print, we pay duty."



“However, when we import the finished products, we do not pay duty...This situation makes local printing more expensive than imported products,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AGI stated.



He further said, “We must encourage companies to make efforts to establish here in Ghana and take advantage of the business environment and together with the AGI and stakeholders, we will fight together to make the environment conducive for doing business.”



He, therefore, called on the government to create a conducive environment for local businesses to thrive.



