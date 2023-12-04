Local industries struggling for markets because of cheap, inferior goods - AGI

Business News of Monday, 4 December 2023

The influx of cheap, inferior goods on the Ghanaian market remains a major challenge for local manufacturing companies in Ghana.



Speaking on this canker that keeps rearing its head up in the business community, the Chief Executive of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum-Akwaboah, bemoaned the rate at which local industries struggle to get markets for their goods despite producing so much to meet the local demand.



He squashed claims that industries were lazy and not trying their best to be competitive on the market.



Making this known on Joy News' PM Express and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Twum-Akwaboah indicated that local businesses were being affected by the flooding of cheap, inferior goods.



He said, “data on the ground doesn’t support the argument that industries are being lazy and don’t want to play in a very competitive environment”.



“We have one local industry that is producing so much, but struggle to get market for their goods, because some cheap, and inferior goods have flooded the market and that is affecting them,” the AGI CEO stated.



Seth Twum-Akwaboah's comment comes on the back of the proposed legislative instrument on the importation of 22 selected strategic products.



The import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country and encourage local production.



Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice

Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals

Poultry

Animal and vegetable oil

Margarine

Fruit juices

Soft drink

Mineral water

Noodles and pasta

Ceramic tiles

Corrugated paper and paper board

Mosquito coil and insecticides

Soaps and detergents

Motor cars

Iron and steel

Cement

Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)

Fish

Sugar

Clothing and apparel

Biscuits

Canned tomatoes



