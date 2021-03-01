Business News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Local bourse unchanged streak extends to four sessions

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,873.31

Market Summary



The benchmark index was unaffected, closing today’s session at 2,177.43 with a year-to-date return of 12.15% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢56.91 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,873.31 with a year-to-date return of 5.08% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity declined as 105,741 shares valued at GH¢195,296 changed hands from 3,331,453 shares valued at GH¢2,824,897 in the previous session. '



Goil Company dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 74.04% of the total volumes traded and 60.53% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.