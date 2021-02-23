Business News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Local Bourse commences week flat while trades rebound

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index opened the week flat at 2,177.43 with a year-to-date return of 12.15% while the market capitalization was unchanged at GH¢56.91 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,873.31 with a year-to-date return of 5.08% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unaffected at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity rebounded as 3,329,979 shares valued at GH¢2,802,839 changed hands from 28,244 shares valued at GH¢34,924 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 52.01% of the total volumes traded and 49.44% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.